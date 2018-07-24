WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Getting Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WhiteHorse Finance earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.2568122822042 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance traded up $0.08, hitting $14.97, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,474. The company has a market capitalization of $306.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 66.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.19%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 18,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

