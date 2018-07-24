Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 46.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $44,968,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,065,000 after purchasing an additional 80,537 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,421 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,767. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem traded down $2.75, reaching $246.08, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,013. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $179.40 and a 1-year high of $267.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.58. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.15.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

