Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.23.

In other news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $1,189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,468.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.00 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 588,734 shares of company stock valued at $77,852,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.00. 3,934,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.31, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

