Westwood Management Corp IL Has $21.47 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 2.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,250,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $5.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.22. 52,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,151. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $187.96 and a 12-month high of $261.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $149,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.53, for a total value of $880,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,294 shares in the company, valued at $95,655,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

