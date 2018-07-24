Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 22.4% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 197,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers opened at $23.89 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.93 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

In related news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $92,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,228.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $49,025.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 490 different brand name companies.

