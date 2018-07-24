Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 9,600 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHGE opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHGE. Bank of America downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, CEO Maria C. Borras sold 19,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $723,539.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,462.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $234,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

