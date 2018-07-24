Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.46 Million Position in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 57.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other Ingredion news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,132,937.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 252,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,083,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

