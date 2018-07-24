Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY18 guidance to ~$3.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,235. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.20 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. B. Riley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wellington Shields reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

In related news, VP Scott Wahlstrom sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $877,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $6,286,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 602,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,276,575.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,580. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

