Western Digital (WDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Western Digital has set its Q4 guidance at $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. Western Digital had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $74.81 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 3,288 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $288,193.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,386 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $336,143.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDC. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Western Digital from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.41.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

