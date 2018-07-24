Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (PAI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4467237776882 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $17.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

