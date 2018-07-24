WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Receives $69.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

WESCO International stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. 6,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,271. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.82. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $38,826.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at $661,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $81,889.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $161,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 505,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 290,016 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 187.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

