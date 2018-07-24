Wendys (WEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Argus lowered their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Shares of Wendys opened at $17.09 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wendys has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $380.56 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,405,292 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $39,518,947.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,893,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,549,564.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 725,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $11,897,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,141.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,894,292 shares of company stock worth $64,045,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,230,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,630 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,356,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 960,287 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,285,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,779,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,636,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

