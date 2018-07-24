Wendys (WEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Argus lowered their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.
Shares of Wendys opened at $17.09 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wendys has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.
In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,405,292 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $39,518,947.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,893,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,549,564.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 725,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $11,897,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,141.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,894,292 shares of company stock worth $64,045,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,230,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,630 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,356,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 960,287 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,285,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,779,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,636,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.
