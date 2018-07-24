Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Engility Holdings Inc (EGL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Engility were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engility in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Engility by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engility in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Engility by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engility in the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Engility and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Engility in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Engility and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of EGL opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Engility Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.31 million. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Engility Holdings Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

