Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $802,000 Position in Command Security Co. (MOC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Command Security Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Command Security were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MOC opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Command Security Co. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Get Command Security alerts:

Command Security (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Command Security had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $46.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Command Security from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Command Security Company Profile

Command Security Corporation provides uniformed security officers and aviation security services in the United States. The company operates through Security and Aviation Safeguards divisions. The Security division offers armed and unarmed uniformed security personnel for access control, loss prevention, mobile patrol, traffic control, security console/system operators, and fire safety directors, as well as personnel for reception, concierge, and front desk/doorman operations.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Command Security Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Command Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Command Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.