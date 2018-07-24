Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $732,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,323 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Beazer Homes USA worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $509.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 16.04.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $455.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.