Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $709,000 Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,429,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 75,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $899,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $2,509,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 642 shares in the company, valued at $35,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,369,586 shares of company stock valued at $83,062,501. 30.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.96 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.77 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.