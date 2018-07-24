Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,743 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $123,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $58.00 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $275.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

