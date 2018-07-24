WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCG. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth $446,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth $1,953,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 12.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCG opened at $256.92 on Tuesday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.25 and a 52-week high of $259.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.52. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

