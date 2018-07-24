Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Swisscom (SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/18/2018 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

7/11/2018 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/5/2018 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/5/2018 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2018 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/12/2018 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Swisscom opened at $45.44 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Swisscom AG has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. research analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

