Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cogeco Communications (CCA)

Cogeco Communications (TSE: CCA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/24/2018 – Cogeco Communications was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$82.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2018 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2018 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2018 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2018 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2018 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

7/6/2018 – Cogeco Communications was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$83.00.

Shares of CCA stock traded up C$1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$71.76. 142,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,123. Cogeco Communications Inc has a 12 month low of C$63.60 and a 12 month high of C$95.21.

Get Cogeco Communications Inc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th.

In related news, insider Ken Smithard sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.94, for a total value of C$74,734.00. Also, Director Mary-Ann Bell purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,162.50.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video services and programming, such as basic services, digital tier packages, pay-per-view channels, discretionary services, video-on-demand services, high definition television, 4K television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.