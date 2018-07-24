Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA) recently:

7/23/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “$21.81” rating on the stock.

7/7/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Under Armour’s sustained focus on brand development and expansion of direct-to-consumer and technology-based fitness businesses bode well. Also, the recently launched footwear cushioning technology UA HOVR is performing well. Furthermore, the company continues to look for opportunities to expand global footprint and market share apart from rolling out e-commerce platforms. These efforts have not only helped the stock outperform the industry in the past six months but have also helped it post better-than-expected results in first-quarter 2018. The company’s top and bottom lines improved year over year. Apart from these, a reaffirmed guidance is boosting investors’ confidence in the stock. On the flip side, the company continues to see sluggishness in the North American business, declining gross margin and higher interest expenses. Further, the company provided a dismal North American sales guidance for the full year.”

7/2/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

6/7/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/4/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2018 – Under Armour Inc Class A was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class A traded down $0.65, hitting $20.74, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 342,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,084. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Under Armour Inc Class A alerts:

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $115,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Patrik Frisk purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,803,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 2,457.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 682,591 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,868,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,057,000 after acquiring an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 730.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 196,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.