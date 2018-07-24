Wedbush Weighs in on SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (STI)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

SunTrust Banks opened at $72.58 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $73.37.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SunTrust Banks news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $604,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,288.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,300. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,755,000 after buying an additional 951,652 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,450,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,859,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 31.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,557,000 after buying an additional 1,002,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 169.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,863,000 after buying an additional 2,591,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,891,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

