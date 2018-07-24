Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,485,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,098,000 after purchasing an additional 353,365 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,985,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,981,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 62.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial opened at $69.06 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $448,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,767.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $244,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,792 shares in the company, valued at $658,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,873 shares of company stock worth $1,148,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

