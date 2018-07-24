Water Oak Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

Water Oak Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,648 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI France ETF makes up 3.4% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Water Oak Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth $771,000.

EWQ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,444. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $0.6463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI France ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.09.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

