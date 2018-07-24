Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other Waste Connections news, President Steven F. Bouck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 303,439 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,430.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $863,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,745 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 54.0% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 558.0% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $390,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 15.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 78.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections traded down $1.39, hitting $75.50, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $63.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

