Washington Federal (WAFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) in a research note published on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

