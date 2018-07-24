Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal traded up $0.77, hitting $28.24, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,540,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,017. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $421.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 73.24% and a net margin of 39.30%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.57 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.87 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,192,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $77,254,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 1,461,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $35,366,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

