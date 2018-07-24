Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,423 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney opened at $111.09 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.04 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Pivotal Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.