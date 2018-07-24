Voya Financial (VOYA) versus AVIVA PLC/ADR (AVVIY) Critical Analysis

Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) and AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Voya Financial and AVIVA PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial -25.86% 4.01% 0.23% AVIVA PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Voya Financial has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVIVA PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voya Financial and AVIVA PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial $8.62 billion 0.97 -$2.99 billion $3.01 16.52 AVIVA PLC/ADR $63.97 billion 0.41 $1.93 billion $1.39 9.33

AVIVA PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Voya Financial. AVIVA PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voya Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Voya Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. AVIVA PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Voya Financial pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AVIVA PLC/ADR pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of AVIVA PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Voya Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Voya Financial and AVIVA PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial 0 3 11 0 2.79 AVIVA PLC/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Voya Financial presently has a consensus price target of $59.31, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Voya Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Voya Financial is more favorable than AVIVA PLC/ADR.

Summary

Voya Financial beats AVIVA PLC/ADR on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment serves corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities. In addition, the company offers home, commercial, pet, travel, critical illness, income protection, and private medical life insurance products. Further, it provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates; and manages various retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies, and ISAs for third-party financial institutions, pension funds, public sector organizations, investment professionals, and private investors. The company markets its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as MyAviva, an online platform. The company was formerly known as CGNU plc and changed its name to Aviva plc in July 2002. Aviva plc was founded in 1696 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

