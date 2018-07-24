Voya Financial (VOYA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Voya Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.6816874419167 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Voya Financial opened at $49.73 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 25.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

In related news, insider Charles P. Nelson bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $698,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,445.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

