Visionary Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,203 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,843.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $74,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,758 shares in the company, valued at $257,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,344,028.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial traded down $0.17, hitting $18.43, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . 3,399,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,287. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

