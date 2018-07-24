Visionary Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. TNB Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.85. 63,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,817. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.767 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

