Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Vishay Precision Group’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $37.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $544.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William M. Clancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $354,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Zandman sold 22,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $816,557.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $570,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $1,735,425 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.