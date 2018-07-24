Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Position Reduced by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTU opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.44 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. O’brien sold 14,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $732,551.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,737. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

