VIQ Solutions Inc (VQS) Director Larry Douglas Taylor Buys 55,000 Shares

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) Director Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

Larry Douglas Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, June 19th, Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of VIQ Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$440.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 24,500 shares of VIQ Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$4,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of VIQ Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$840.00.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of VIQ Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$480.00.

CVE VQS opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. VIQ Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.35.

VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. VIQ Solutions had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of C$3.06 million for the quarter.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.