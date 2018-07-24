Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners traded up $0.08, reaching $31.24, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 19,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,671. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a current ratio of 21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 66.59% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 215,622 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,829 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.