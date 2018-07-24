Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Viacom, Inc. Class B from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.13.

VIAB opened at $27.61 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

