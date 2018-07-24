Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 7% Higher This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $45.94 million and approximately $538,221.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00012520 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,109.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.06 or 0.05843530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $861.41 or 0.10640700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.01088060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.01751020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00205455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.11 or 0.02669600 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00388244 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 45,221,650 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, QBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

