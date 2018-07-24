VersaBank (VB) Director Purchases C$13,034.00 in Stock

VersaBank (TSE:VB) Director Patrick George purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,034.00.

Patrick George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Patrick George purchased 2,400 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,368.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Patrick George purchased 1,100 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,502.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Patrick George purchased 100 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$682.00.

On Wednesday, July 4th, Patrick George purchased 2,800 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,928.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Patrick George purchased 600 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,314.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Patrick George purchased 2,300 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,537.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Patrick George purchased 500 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,595.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Patrick George purchased 200 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,420.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Patrick George purchased 2,100 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,910.00.

Shares of VersaBank traded down C$0.01, hitting C$6.90, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,789. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$4.44 and a 12 month high of C$8.36.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.78 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company provides commercial lending services to selected niche markets in Canada. It also purchases loan and lease receivables from nonbank financial services companies, and also originates and services real estate development and commercial loans.

