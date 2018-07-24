Veritex (VBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritex had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Veritex stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $773.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $116,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William C. Murphy sold 33,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $972,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

