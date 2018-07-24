VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.51

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 3121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

VBIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.77.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 4,607.13%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Baxter bought 11,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $32,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francisco Diaz-Mitoma bought 10,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 268,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,958.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $84,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 78,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

