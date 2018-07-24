VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (VDSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VASCO Data Security International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of VDSI opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. VASCO Data Security International has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. VASCO Data Security International had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that VASCO Data Security International will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VDSI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 1,412.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 829,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 774,491 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VASCO Data Security International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 53.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 818,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in VASCO Data Security International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

VASCO Data Security International Company Profile

VASCO Data Security International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

