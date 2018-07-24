Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,681.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 213,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 254,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,940 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.08. 980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,495. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.83 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.