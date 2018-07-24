Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Stake Boosted by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF traded up $0.48, hitting $85.18, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 821,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,031. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.84 and a 52 week high of $90.93.

