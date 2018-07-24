Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

