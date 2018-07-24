VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) Stake Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4,669.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,834 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Professional Planning now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF opened at $44.60 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

