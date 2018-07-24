Valmont Industries (VMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

Shares of Valmont Industries opened at $138.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,645,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,299,000 after buying an additional 127,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,114,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 327,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

