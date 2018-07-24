Valhi (VHI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Valhi (NYSE:VHI) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valhi earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.4035856376713 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Valhi traded up $0.08, hitting $5.30, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,944. Valhi has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.49.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 1,210.67% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

