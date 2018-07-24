Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stake Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $125,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,889. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.99 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.65.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

