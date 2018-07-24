Valeritas (VLRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valeritas earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5129932690406 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Valeritas traded down $0.02, reaching $1.40, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,952. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.30. Valeritas has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.57.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 225.97% and a negative return on equity of 1,768.69%. research analysts expect that Valeritas will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Valeritas in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of Valeritas in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valeritas in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valeritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Valeritas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeritas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

In other Valeritas news, Director Joseph M. Mandato acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Timberlake acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $78,275. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

